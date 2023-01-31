Apex Footwear's revenue jumped 42% in first half of FY23

Apex Footwear Limited reported a 42% growth in revenue in the first half of the fiscal year 2022-23.

During the period, its revenue stood at Tk801 crore, which was Tk566 crore a year ago during the same period.

Its net profit also jumped by 42% to Tk6.77 crore in the July-December period. Its earnings per share stood at Tk5.22.

In the October-December quarter, its revenue grew by 32% to Tk376 crore and the net profit jumped by 87% to Tk3.62 crore.

Apex Footwear shares traded at Tk257.50 each on Tuesday (31 January) at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).