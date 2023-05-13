Apex Foods tops DSE's weekly gainers chart with a 27.7% rise

Stocks

TBS Report
13 May, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 07:49 pm

Related News

Apex Foods tops DSE's weekly gainers chart with a 27.7% rise

TBS Report
13 May, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 07:49 pm

Apex Foods shares, in a stunning rally, gained 27.7% last week and topped the weekly gainers' table at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The low-cap stock started its rally in the last week of March from Tk230 and hit Tk525 in the morning on Thursday and closed at Tk490 apiece, thanks to its growth in the latest quarterly profits.

Hwa Well Textile shares soared 24.81% last week to close at Tk64.4 apiece.

Lossmaking Miracle Industries won the third spot as its shares gained 22.22% last week amid directors' share selling to another institutional investor.

Textile firm Simtex Industries shares gained 21.94%, while IT company Agni Systems shares rallied 18.29% in a week.

Shurwid Industries, Apex Spinning, Intraco Refueling, Yeakin Polymer and Midland Bank were the other stocks in the weekly top ten gainers list.

Top News

Stock Market / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

4h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

6h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

21m | TBS World
St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

1h | TBS Today
Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

3h | TBS Stories
Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh