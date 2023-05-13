Apex Foods tops DSE's weekly gainers chart with a 27.7% rise

Apex Foods shares, in a stunning rally, gained 27.7% last week and topped the weekly gainers' table at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The low-cap stock started its rally in the last week of March from Tk230 and hit Tk525 in the morning on Thursday and closed at Tk490 apiece, thanks to its growth in the latest quarterly profits.

Hwa Well Textile shares soared 24.81% last week to close at Tk64.4 apiece.

Lossmaking Miracle Industries won the third spot as its shares gained 22.22% last week amid directors' share selling to another institutional investor.

Textile firm Simtex Industries shares gained 21.94%, while IT company Agni Systems shares rallied 18.29% in a week.

Shurwid Industries, Apex Spinning, Intraco Refueling, Yeakin Polymer and Midland Bank were the other stocks in the weekly top ten gainers list.