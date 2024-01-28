AMCL-Pran profit drops 12% in H1 FY24

Pran-RFL Group's sister concern Agricultural Marketing Company Limited (AMCL-Pran) has reported a 12% decline in net profit for the July-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The company – engaged in the processed food industry – unveiled its half yearly financial statement of FY24 at a meeting held in Dhaka on Sunday (28 January).

According to the price sensitive statement, its net profit was Tk2.71 crore and earnings per share Tk3.39, which was Tk3.09 crore and Tk3.87 respectively at the same period in the previous year.

Additionally, the company's revenue witnessed a decrease, falling to Tk153 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year compared to the same period in the previous year.

Its shares closed at Tk246.20 each on Sunday, which was 0.96% lower than the previous session at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.