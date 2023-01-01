Ambee Pharma restrained from paying stock dividends

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
01 January, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 09:53 pm

Related News

Ambee Pharma restrained from paying stock dividends

Rafiqul Islam
01 January, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 09:53 pm
Ambee Pharma restrained from paying stock dividends

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has restrained Ambee Pharmaceuticals from paying stock dividends until it fulfils necessary conditions.

The drugmaker had announced 10% cash dividends and 20% stock dividends for fiscal 2021-22.

But the market regulator has cancelled the stock dividend as the company's past dividend record was not satisfactory and it failed to comply with the conditions related to stock dividend.

Ambee Pharmaceuticals did not pay any dividend for fiscal 2020-21 due to a loss of Tk1.30 crore because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only that, the company did not pay any cash dividends to its shareholders in the previous five financial years.

Thus, it has retained the entire profit through issuing stock dividends.

From the 2015–16 to 2019-20 financial years, the drug manufacturer has paid stock dividends ranging from 15% to 30%.

As the stock dividend was announced in fiscal 2021-22 as well, the commission found a violation of its stock dividend policy.
BSEC Executive Director and spokesperson Rezaul Karim told The Business Standard, "The company has not been able to fulfil the rules for declaring stock dividends."

"The guideline has some specific points to determine which companies are eligible for paying stock dividends. For cancelling a stock dividend, companies' past records and their ability to pay dividends in the future are taken into consideration," he added.

According to the commission's policy issued in August 2021, listed companies cannot pay bonus dividends unless they have declared at least 10% cash dividends for two consecutive years.

As per the terms of the policy, since Ambee Pharmaceuticals did not pay a cash dividend in the previous financial year, the stock dividend was cancelled, commission officials said.

Md Hasanul Kabir, company secretary of Ambee Pharmaceuticals, told TBS, "The commission cancelled the stock dividend as it was not declared as per the policy."

As the record date to select shareholders has already passed, now the investors will get only the cash dividends for fiscal 2021-22.

However, if the company wants to change the stock dividend to cash dividend, it should follow the proper process and announce the decision, said BSEC Spokesperson Rezaul Karim.

In fiscal 2021-22, the company's revenue was Tk18.09 crore, which is almost 83% higher than the previous year.

The net profit of the company was Tk80.59 lakh despite the fact that it had incurred losses in the previous financial year.

Ambee Pharmaceuticals was established in 1976 and listed on the stock market in 1986.

It began operations with a modest 17 joint ventured products and is now fully operational with 76 products.

The company manufactures all kinds of drugs, medicines, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, medical products, or any other preparations.

Top News

Ambee Pharma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

2023: A challenging year ahead for an entrepreneur

15h | Panorama
With the help of his two brothers, Mahbubur Rahman opened the Tica Bangldesh office in Mohakhali in 2014. Photo: TBS

A fishing store that sells you a hobby

15h | Panorama
Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

15h | Panorama
Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

5h | TBS Entertainment
How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

6h | TBS SPORTS
Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

4h | TBS Today
Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh