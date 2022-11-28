Ambee Pharma posts 138% profit growth in Jul-Sep

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 07:52 pm

Ambee Pharmaceuticals Ltd has reported a 138% year-on-year growth in net profit in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The net profit after tax rose to Tk5.89 lakh, an increase from Tk2.47 lakh in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a stock exchange disclosure.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk0.25, which was Tk0.10 in the July to September quarter of FY22.

Despite significant profit growth, its share prices fell by 3.32% to Tk486.40 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Monday.

The revenue of the manufacturer of a wide range of pharmaceutical products has increased by 11.64% to Tk4.89 crore.

During the same period of the previous fiscal year, its revenue was Tk4.38 crore.

In fiscal 2021-22, the company returned to profit from losses a year ago.

Its EPS stood at Tk3.36 compared to a loss per share of Tk5.42 in the previous fiscal year.

It has recommended 10% cash and 20% stock dividends for its shareholders for FY22.

The company has decided to increase authorised capital to Tk30 crore from Tk2.50 crore.

Established in 1976, Ambee Pharmaceuticals got listed on the stock market in 1986.

It went into operation with modest 17 joint ventured products and is now running in full swing with 76 products.

