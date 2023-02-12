Allow black money investments in stocks: CSE, BMBA

Stocks

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:14 pm

Related News

Allow black money investments in stocks: CSE, BMBA

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the BMBA proposed to increase the tax rate difference to 12.5% and 15%, respectively

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:14 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Chittagong Stock Exchange and the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) on Sunday called for allowing investments of undisclosed money in the country's capital market with a 5% tax payment.

In a pre-budget discussion organised by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Sunday, the market stakeholders said that no question could be raised if such an opportunity was given to investors.

They also proposed to increase the difference in the corporate tax rates between the listed and unlisted companies from 7.5% at present in the budget for fiscal 2023-24.  

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the BMBA proposed to increase the tax rate difference to 12.5% and 15%, respectively.

The BMBA said that if this is done, the government's total tax collection will increase. There are many good institutions that are benefiting differently without being listed. If these institutions are listed, the revenue will increase.

Current tax incentives have not attracted multinationals and established companies. These institutions get bank loans very easily, so the 7.5% tax benefit does not attract them.

The stock exchanges proposed to make income from other bonds and government securities tax-free, like zero-coupon bonds.

They said currently, the size of the corporate bond market is very small, which creates different limitations in the capital market as well as the money market. A vibrant bond market may help the economy in different ways. Allowing tax exemptions for all types of bonds will aid in the development of a thriving bond market.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange sought the withdrawal of tax at source on dividends paid by listed companies in the upcoming budget.

According to the CSE, tax is currently deducted at source on dividends received by investors with TINs at 10% and those without TINs at 15%.

In the case of institutional investors, the rate of tax deduction at source is 20%.

This provision creates double taxation. Because listed companies first pay income tax to the government on their profits. Deduction at source on dividends declared against the same income means paying tax twice on the same income, the exchange added.

The DSE has proposed to reduce the rate of tax deduction at source from 20% to 10% for institutional investors.

Companies listed on the SME platform in the stock market are proposed to be exempt from tax for the first three years and then set it at 10 to 15%.

The stock exchange said that if these companies are listed, the number of public limited companies will increase, which will lead to an increase in revenue.

It has been recommended by the CSE to increase the tax-free dividend income limit from Tk50,000 to Tk1 lakh and the tax-free personal income limit from Tk3 lakh to Tk4 lakh.

Top News

black money / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

8h | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

12h | Panorama
Many see Big Oil as profiteering from public misery, so calls for windfall taxes on profits are growing louder. Photo: Bloomberg

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

11h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

3h | TBS Stories
Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

48m | TBS Entertainment
Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

1h | TBS Stories
Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday