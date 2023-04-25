Al-Madina Pharma shares' subscription opens 7 May

Al-Madina Pharma shares&#039; subscription opens 7 May

The electronic subscription of Al-Madina Pharmaceuticals Limited shares under the qualified investor offer (QIO) will start on 7 May and continue till 11 May 2023.

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) announced the company's QIO subscription date through its website on Tuesday.

Each individual investor who has a minimum stock market investment of Tk20 lakh as per the closing price on 25 April can apply for the QIO.

In February this year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed Al-Madina Pharmaceuticals to raise Tk5 crore from the SME platform of the stock market through a QIO.

The company will issue 50 lakh shares at face value of Tk10 each, and use the fund to expand its business and repay loans. Prime Bank Investment is the issue manager of the company's QIO.

In the fiscal 2021-22, the company's earnings per share stood at Tk1.3, and net asset value per share at Tk21.65 with revaluation, and at Tk12.63 without.

