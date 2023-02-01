Al-Madina Pharma gets BSEC nod to raise Tk5cr QIO

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed to Al-Madina Pharmaceuticals Ltd to raise Tk5 crore through a qualified investor offer (QIO) from the SME platform of the capital market.

The company will raise this fund by issuing 50 lakh shares at a face value of Tk10 each. The company will expand its existing business and repay loans by using this fund.

Al-Madina Pharma was incorporated on 27 July 2006. Its factory is situated in Tongi, Gazipur.

The company manufactures, buys, sells, refines, imports, and exports pharmaceutical, medical, and medicinal products.

Currently, it manufactures more than 150 veterinary drugs and imports more than 70 human drugs.

Prime Bank Investment Ltd is working as the issue manager of the company.

In the fiscal year 2021-22, the earnings per share of the company stood at Tk1.30. its net asset value per share was Tk21.65 with revaluation and Tk12.63 without revaluation.

As per the prospectus, from July to December 2021, the company's revenue was Tk32.67 crore, which was Tk20.93 crore in the same period the previous year.

During the period, its net profit stood at Tk1.85 crore, which was Tk0.76 crore in the previous year.

The company will not be able to declare bonus dividends for the next three years since listing in the SME platform.

The pharmaceutical industry has developed considerably in Bangladesh.

In the post-independence period, Bangladesh was almost 100% dependent on imported foreign medicines. But now, Bangladeshi medicines are being exported to 180 countries of the world.

Local companies are now meeting 98% demand of the domestic market.

They are developing and producing a variety of complex and international standard medicines including vaccines, medicines for heart and cancer diseases, and insulins.