Al-Haj Textile’s shares soar unusually 

Stocks

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 08:17 pm

Spinning factory of Mother Textile. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Spinning factory of Mother Textile. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The share price of Al-Haj Textile Mills has seen an unusual rise of 15% in around two weeks until 7 July without any price-sensitive information.

On 19 June, the share price jumped to Tk131.9 from Tk114.9 each until the company snapped its 15-day streak of gaining.

The shares have since been on the downward trajectory and closed at Tk128.7 each on Monday, a 0.69% or Tk0.9 decline over the previous trading session.

On 17 July, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) sent a query to the company about the recent unusual price hikes.

In its reply, the company said there was no undisclosed price-sensitive information for the recent unusual price hike and increase in the volume of shares in recent times.

Al-Haj Textile Mills, which got listed on the stock market in 1983, now stays in the "B" category.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2021-22, its revenue more than doubled to Tk28.49 crore from Tk11.89 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Despite a big jump in revenue, its profit declined by 20% to Tk66.89 lakh due to the payment of Tk2.87 crore interest against its long-term loans.

In fiscal 2020-21, the company paid a 1% cash dividend to its shareholders.

