Al-haj Textile Mills Ltd tops weekly gainers chart

Stocks

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 02:44 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Loss-making Al-Haj Textile Mills Ltd, in an unexpected turn of events, has topped the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) weekly gainers' chart.

Last week, the company's share price jumped over 12% to reach Tk194.30 when compared to the figure recorded the previous week.

Since February, its share price increased by 47%, while most of the textile-sector-related listed companies were stuck on the floor price at the DSE.

Following the development, the DSE recently sent a letter to the company inquiring about the reasons behind the unusual price hike.

The company responded by saying that it has no undisclosed price-sensitive information that would have aided the unusual price increase.

To put things into perspective, Al-Haj Textile Mills Ltd's earnings per share was negative Tk0.05 in the first half of FY2023.

The other top gainers for the past week are – City General Insurance, Union Capital, Olympic Industries, Oimex Electrode, Unilever Consumer, Rangpur Dairy, National Feed Mill, AIBL Mudara Perpetual Bond and Fine Foods.

