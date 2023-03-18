Al-haj Textile Mills Ltd tops weekly gainers chart
Loss-making Al-Haj Textile Mills Ltd, in an unexpected turn of events, has topped the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) weekly gainers' chart.
Last week, the company's share price jumped over 12% to reach Tk194.30 when compared to the figure recorded the previous week.
Since February, its share price increased by 47%, while most of the textile-sector-related listed companies were stuck on the floor price at the DSE.
Following the development, the DSE recently sent a letter to the company inquiring about the reasons behind the unusual price hike.
The company responded by saying that it has no undisclosed price-sensitive information that would have aided the unusual price increase.
To put things into perspective, Al-Haj Textile Mills Ltd's earnings per share was negative Tk0.05 in the first half of FY2023.
The other top gainers for the past week are – City General Insurance, Union Capital, Olympic Industries, Oimex Electrode, Unilever Consumer, Rangpur Dairy, National Feed Mill, AIBL Mudara Perpetual Bond and Fine Foods.