Al-Haj Textile, Bengal Windsor stocks drop on profit booking pressure

Photo: Mumit M/ TBS
Photo: Mumit M/ TBS

Al-Haj Textile and Bengal Windsor Thermoplastics shares witnessed the highest drop today as investors sold off their shares to book profit.

During the Monday (20 March) trading session, Al-Haj Textile shares dropped by 10% and Bengal Windsor shares plunged by over 9%.

Market insiders said, Al-Haj Textile shares price jumped over 45% in the last few months and Bengal Winsor saw an 86% price hike during the period. So, most of the investors are now realizing capital gain by offloading their holdings.

