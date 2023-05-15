Al-Arafah Islami Bank's profit drops 60% in first quarter

Stocks

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 02:17 pm

Al-Arafah Islami Bank's profit drops 60% in first quarter

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 02:17 pm
Al-Arafah Islami Bank&#039;s profit drops 60% in first quarter

Al-Arafah Islami Bank's net profit has dropped over 60% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of the previous year.

During the January-March quarter of 2023, its earnings per share came down to Tk0.19 from Tk0.48.

The bank said in its statement that earnings per share have dropped due to a decrease in net investment income and an increase in operating expenses compared to the previous corresponding period.

On Monday, its shares were traded at Tk25.30 each, which was 0.78% lower than the previous session, at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

stocks / share market / DSE / Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited

