Al-Arafah Islami Bank incurs loss of Tk47cr in Jul-Sep

Al-Arafah Islami Bank incurred a loss of Tk47 crore in July-September quarter of this year.

According to its price sensitive statement, its loss per share during the quarter was Tk0.41.

The bank said in the statement, it incurred loss in July-September as total provision against investment (loans and advance) increased compared to previous corresponding period.

At the end of the first nine months of this year, its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk0.57, which was Tk1.12 a year ago at the same time.