Al-Arafah Islami Bank allowed to issue Tk500cr bond

Stocks

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 08:38 pm

Related News

Al-Arafah Islami Bank allowed to issue Tk500cr bond

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 08:38 pm
Al-Arafah Islami Bank allowed to issue Tk500cr bond

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) yesterday allowed Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited to issue a subordinated bond worth Tk500 crore which will be traded on the Alternative Trading Board of the stock exchanges.

According to a BSEC press release, the bank will issue the bond for seven years and its face value will be Tk5 lakh per unit.

Currently, the local bond market is dominated by subordinated bonds, mostly issued by banks, which help lenders build their mandatory Tier-2 capital base within a specific tenure.

First Security Islami Capital and Investment Limited will act as the bond's trustee, where UCB Investment and Prime Bank Investment will be lead arrangers, read the press release.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank listed on the capital market in 1998.

In the first half of 2022, the bank's consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk1.17, which was slightly higher compared to the same period last year.

It declared a 15% cash dividend to its shareholders for 2021.

The last trading price of each share of the bank at the Dhaka Stock Exchange was Tk23.80 on Wednesday.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) / Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

11h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

10h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

11h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

1h | Videos
Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

2h | Videos
Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

3h | Videos
200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries