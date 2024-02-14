Ahasanul suggests DSE self-listing for ‘effective’ demutualisation

State Minister of Commerce Ahasanul Islam has suggested self-listing of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) for its "effective" demutualisation.

"Until 35% of the shares on the stock exchange are offloaded to the secondary market, demutualisation will not take place in the true sense," he said, addressing the DSE board.

The stock exchange was de-mutualised in 2013. The key objective of demutualisation is the separation of shareholders - trading right entitlement certificate (Trec) holders of the premier bourse – and the management to ensure better corporate governance.

The state minister was speaking at a programme organised by the DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh (DBA) – a platform of the Trec holders – for handing over the performance award to the top 20 brokers and in celebration of being a member of the Asia Securities Forum (ASF).

Emphasising on DSE's self-listing, he said, "As per the de-mutualisation scheme, the board has been constituted with a majority of independent directors. 35% of shares are to be sold in the secondary market through self-listing. And if you can't do that, there is no justification for having a de-mutualised board for 11 years."

Pointing out that there has been no capital formation in the stock market even in 52 years, he said, "The capital market has not progressed as the country's economy, GDP, and per capita income have increased. There are many opportunities to expand or advance the market."

He said once there was no Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Asset Management Company available, there were only breakers. They made the rules and worked accordingly. Many things have happened, new laws have been enacted. But the place where the capital market is supposed to go, did not happen.

He expressed the hope that the capital market regulatory body, stock exchange, brokers, and other stakeholders will work together to further advance the capital market.

They called upon the DSE and BSEC to advance the capital market together in consultation.

Capital market must be primary source for financing industrialisation: DSE Chairman

DSE Chairman Hafiz Md Hasan Babu said the capital market can be a tool for the economic development of the country.

"It will create new employment along with industrialisation. As in developed countries, the capital market should be linked with economic development. A dynamic capital market should be developed for the rapid industrialisation of the country," he added.

He said, "The country's economy has grown, but the capital market is not progressing that way. To overcome this problem, participation in the capital market should be increased."

Urging to raise capital from the capital market for long-term financing, he said, "Entrepreneurs are not coming to the capital market due to the availability of bank loans. The ease of access to bank loans needs to stop. Many people have taken loans from banks and are not repaying them. As a result, defaulted loans are increasing. But raising capital from the capital market will reduce the crisis of defaulted loans. Capital market dynamics will increase."

BSEC Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, Mizanur Rahman, and Md Abdul Halim were present at the event presided over by DBA President Saiful Islam.

DSE Managing Director ATM Tariquzzaman also spoke at the meeting.