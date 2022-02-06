Agro Organica files for a Tk10cr QIO

Stocks

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 08:35 pm

Agro Organica files for a Tk10cr QIO

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 08:35 pm
Agro Organica files for a Tk10cr QIO

FY22 Q1 Financials

  • Revenue: Tk12.32cr
  • Net profit: Tk1.48cr
  • EPS: Tk0.39
  • Total assets: Tk69cr
  • Retained earnings: Tk15.13cr

Agro Organica Limited has recently applied to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for a Qualified Investors Offer (QIO) to raise Tk10 crore from the SME board of the stock exchanges.

The company will issue shares at a face value of Tk10 each under the fixed price method.

Agro Organica Limited was incorporated in August 2011 and its commercial operation started in October 2015. The factory is situated at BSCIC Industrial Area, Nowhata, Sherpur.

The principal activities of the company are manufacturing and marketing of agro products in the various categories of rice, saffron, isabgol, spices, ghee, jelly, and pickles which are sold in the local market.

From the QIO fund, the company wants to spend Tk1.69 crore on factory expansion, Tk5.17 crore on plant and machinery acquisition, and Tk3 crore on bank loan repayment.

In the July to September quarter of FY22, Agro Organica's net profit was Tk1.48 crore, which was Tk1.22 crore during the same period of the previous year.

Its sales revenue was Tk12.32 crore, which was Tk10.70 crore during the same period a year ago.

At the same time, its earnings per share were Tk0.39 and net asset value per share was Tk13.95.

The company's authorised capital is Tk100 crore, and paid-up Tk38.30 crore. Sponsors and directors jointly hold 41.18% shares and other shareholders hold the rest.

Seeking anonymity, a top official of Agro Organica said the firm has modern machinery and technology that ensures quality products.

"Quality is the main concern while formulating our strategy. We try to produce goods at a cheap cost so that we can get a competitive advantage over our competitors."

"We already started retail sales although most of the revenue is generated from corporate sales in super shops in the divisional markets," he added. 

Top News

Agro Organica

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

8h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

10h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: The story of an 'engineer-turned-lipstick-seller'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1h | Videos
Beza’s thirst for groundwater rings alarm

Beza’s thirst for groundwater rings alarm

2h | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

3h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places