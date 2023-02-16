After 30% price decline, Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund tops gainer list

Stocks

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 12:59 pm

Related News

After 30% price decline, Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund tops gainer list

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 12:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

After a 30% fall due to absence of a circuit breaker for dividend declaration on Wednesday, the unit price of the Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund increased by 8.69% today.

The price of per unit increased to Tk7.5 each on Thursday, and it rose to the top gaining list at 12:10pm.

Earlier, on the previous trading session, it's per unit price declined to Tk6.9 each from Tk9.9.

According to rule, no circuit breaker is applicable on the day a company declares dividend.

Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund on Wednesday declared a 1.2% cash dividend for unit holders for the period that ended on 31 December 2022.

According to a disclosure on the stock exchanges, the trustee of the fund has approved the dividend based on its net income. 

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the fund stood at Tk10.13 at market price and NAV per unit's cost price was Tk10.21 as of 31 December 2022.

Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) has launched the closed-end mutual fund to mark the Golden Jubilee of independence of Bangladesh and "Mujib Borsho".

The CMSF provided Tk50 crore or 50% of the total size of the fund while ICB Asset Management Company, the fund manager, contributed Tk20 crore and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) provided Tk5 crore as pre-IPO placement.

The remaining Tk25 crore was collected through initial public offering (IPO) from the general investors.

The trading of the fund debuted on 21 September 2022.
On Wednesday, per unit adjusted opening price was Tk9.90 each. At 10:50 am, the last trading price of per unit declined to Tk6.20 each, 37.37% decline from the previous trading session.

Top News

trading / Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ruddy Shelduck. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Wooded savannah on the Ganges sandbars: A hidden wildlife paradise

4h | Earth
The government has reasoned that the average superstore customer is comparatively more solvent than those at grocery shops and the VAT imposed should not be an issue. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why are we paying taxes twice when we shop at supershops?

6h | Panorama
It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

2d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

1h | TBS Stories
Why BPL's prize money is so low?

Why BPL's prize money is so low?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

4h | Tech Talk
Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar