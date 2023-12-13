AFC Agro, Bioneer Corp ink deal to produce diagnostic kits

Publicly listed AFC Agro Biotech Limited, a manufacturer of agro-based bio-pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals products, has signed an agreement with the Bioneer Corporation—a South Korean company that produces molecular diagnostic kits.

The kits will be used to diagnose a wide range of infectious diseases like dengue, chikungunya, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HPV, HLab27, TB, STI, GI, and transplant-related viruses, including those that are currently difficult or expensive to diagnose, according to AFC Agro's stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, AFC Agro will manufacture, refill and distribute Bioneer's molecular diagnostic kits in Bangladesh and other ASEAN countries, the disclosure reads.

Established in 1992, Bioneer is South Korea's first biotechnology company, as per the company's website.

AFC Agro Biotech got listed on the stock exchanges in 2014. Though the 2022-23 fiscal year has ended, the company has not published its FY23 financials yet.

In the July to March period of FY23, the company's earnings per share fell nearly 56% year-on-year to Tk0.17.

In the fiscal 2021-22, its profit was Tk2.56 crore and it paid a 0.5% cash dividend to shareholders.