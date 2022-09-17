ADN Telecom recommends 10% cash dividend

ADN Telecom Ltd has recommended a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2022.

It paid a 10% cash dividend also in the previous year.

ADN Telecom, one of the major sister concerns of ADN Group, currently provides IT and telecommunication services in the country.

It entered the stock market in 2019 by raising Tk57 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) under the book-building method.

According to its financials, the company's earnings per share (EPS) slightly increased to Tk2.59, which was Tk2.57 in the previous year.

The net asset value (NAV) per share also increased to Tk27.56, from Tk25.97 in the previous year.

The annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on 7 December through a digital platform, and to identify the shareholders entitled to the dividend, the record date has been fixed on 13 October.

On Thursday, the price of each share of the company closed at Tk61.

As of August 2022, sponsor-directors hold 51.56%, institutional investors 17.68%, foreign shareholders 1.99%, and general shareholders 28.77% shares in the company.