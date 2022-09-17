ADN Telecom recommends 10% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 10:20 pm

Related News

ADN Telecom recommends 10% cash dividend

AGM on 7 December, record date 13 October

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 10:20 pm
ADN Telecom recommends 10% cash dividend

ADN Telecom Ltd has recommended a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2022.

It paid a 10% cash dividend also in the previous year.

ADN Telecom, one of the major sister concerns of ADN Group, currently provides IT and telecommunication services in the country.

It entered the stock market in 2019 by raising Tk57 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) under the book-building method.

According to its financials, the company's earnings per share (EPS) slightly increased to Tk2.59, which was Tk2.57 in the previous year.

The net asset value (NAV) per share also increased to Tk27.56, from Tk25.97 in the previous year.

The annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on 7 December through a digital platform, and to identify the shareholders entitled to the dividend, the record date has been fixed on 13 October.

On Thursday, the price of each share of the company closed at Tk61.

As of August 2022, sponsor-directors hold 51.56%, institutional investors 17.68%, foreign shareholders 1.99%, and general shareholders 28.77% shares in the company.

ADN Telecom / cash dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bangla translation of ‘Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Le Messager du Qawwali’ published

4h | Splash
Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

10h | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

14m | Videos
Banks' appetite for stocks moderate

Banks' appetite for stocks moderate

19m | Videos
How the most expensive coffee is made?

How the most expensive coffee is made?

1h | Videos
Shakila’s solo Face to Face begins at Zainul Gallery

Shakila’s solo Face to Face begins at Zainul Gallery

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters