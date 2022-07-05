ADN Telecom to invest in fire safety business

Stocks

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 11:02 pm

Related News

ADN Telecom to invest in fire safety business

ADN Telecom will finance the investment with its own funds

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 11:02 pm
ADN Telecom to invest in fire safety business

To diversify its business, publicly-listed ADN Telecom Limited is going to acquire a 60% stake worth Tk2 crore at SOS Developments Limited – a private limited company that provides fire safety services.

ADN Telecom will finance the investment with its own funds, the company said in its filing on the websites of the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

It also said in the disclosure that SOS Developments has signed a joint venture agreement with 'Fire Service Welfare Trust' for providing fire safety solution services with an innovative device in its systems called Instant Response System (IRS).

The agreement tenure is 10 years with expected revenue of over Tk50 crore per year.

ADN Telecom, one of the major sister concerns of ADN Group, currently provides IT and telecommunication services in the country.

It entered the stock market by raising Tk57 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) under the book-building method.

The eligible investors fixed the cut-off price of its shares at Tk30 each. General investors got the allotment at Tk27, which is 10% less than the cut-off price.

In the 2020-21 fiscal year, the company made a profit of Tk16.59 crore, and paid a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders.

In the first nine months of the fiscal 2021-22, its revenue increased to Tk82.77 crore from Tk82.36 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, and the profit increased to Tk11.41 crore from Tk11.39 crore year-on-year.

Top News

ADN Telecom / fire safety

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

11h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

14h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

3h | Videos
Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

3h | Videos
50 companies plan to invest big in South

50 companies plan to invest big in South

4h | Videos
Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh