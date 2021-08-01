Active Fine’s revenue grows but profit falls

01 August, 2021, 11:05 pm
Active Fine’s revenue grows but profit falls

In the January-March period, its revenue stood at Tk51.03 crore and profit at Tk58 lakh

Active Fine Chemicals Ltd, a bulk drug supplier, registered a 6% growth in revenue amid the Covid-19 pandemic but its net profit fell by 81% in the first nine months of 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The company said its profit decreased as the price of raw materials and other overhead expenses increased amid the pandemic.

Earlier, the company fell into losses in the last 2019-2020 fiscal as revenue decreased significantly amid nationwide lockdowns.

In July-March period, Active Fine's revenue stood at Tk127.33 crore and profit Tk4.17 crore.

The earnings per share (EPS) of the company decreased by 82% to Tk0.17, which was Tk0.96 at the same time of the previous year.

In the January-March period, its revenue increased by 55% but its net profit fell by 87% compared to the same time of the previous year.

The revenue stood at Tk51.03 crore and profit Tk58 lakh, which was Tk32.83 crore and Tk4.54 crore respectively.

Active Fine Chemicals Ltd was established in 2004 with a vision to share in the local market for supply of bulk drug materials.

The main objective of the company is to enter into the fast-growing pharmaceutical local market by providing the highest quality products in the market at a competitive price.

