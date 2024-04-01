Acme Pesticides' trouble intensifies as lender moves loan court

Salah Uddin Mahmud
01 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 12:10 am

TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

The already troubled Acme Pesticides Limited is now in further turmoil as its lender National Finance Limited has filed a case against the moany loan after failing to sell its assets in auction. 

An official of National Finance, wishing anonymity, said the deadline for bidding applications was on 6 March. "However, we could not get a positive response and have filed a lawsuit with the money loan court to get the loan back."

The financier published an auction notice on 12 February, inviting interested buyers to submit tenders for buying the assets. National Finance said Acme Pesticides has to pay an outstanding amount Tk25.12 crore including interest.

According to the auction document, the items up for bidding included 150 decimal land and a building situated in Mymensingh. The company had tangible assets worth Tk152 crore, as per its financial statement for July-March of FY23.

However, an official of Acme Pesticides, also seeking anonymity, said they were not aware about the auction notice. Besides, they have filed a case about pending loan issues with the High Court.

In 2021, the company raised Tk30 crore through an initial public offering from the capital market for loan payment and business expansion. 

In its IPO filing, Acme Pesticides said it would utilise Tk10.15 crore of its IPO proceedings for factory building and other construction, Tk2 crore for electrical installation, Tk10.5 crore for new plant and machinery acquisition, Tk2.35 crore for IPO expenses, and Tk5 crore for the loan repayment. 

However, till February 2024, the company was yet to utilise Tk21.86 crore of its IPO fund which was supposed to be spent within two years of receiving funds. In January this year, the company applied to the securities regulator seeking more time for IPO utilisation.

The pesticide company primarily manufactures and sells insecticides, pesticides, household products, and toiletries. It sells two types of products – consumer and agro-based – in the fertiliser and seeds sector.

The company also focuses on producing agro-based products since its demand is increasing gradually among farmers across the country.

Major competitors of the company are AFC Agro Biotech, ACI Formulations, Agriculture Marketing Company, Aftab Fertilizers and Chemicals, Nature & Care Agro Products, ACI Godrej Agrovet Private, and Supreme Seed Company Ltd.

The company's share price dropped by 4.40% to Tk23.90 on the Dhaka stock exchange on Monday.

In the July to March period, the revenue of the company stood at Tk95.16 crore, which was Tk132.18 crore in the same period of the previous year.

During the period, its profit after tax stood at Tk11.58 crore down from Tk15.71 crore compared to a year ago. Its earnings per share was Tk0.86, which was Tk1.29 in the same period of the previous year.

Its net asset value per share was Tk18.35 at the end of March 2023. The company recommended a 5% cash dividend for their shareholders for the fiscal year 2021-22.

As of 29 February 2024, sponsor directors retain a 31.80% stake, institute 21.84% and general shareholders possess 46.36% of the company's shares.

