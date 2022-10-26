ACI profits soar defying cost fluctuations

The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of ACI Limited increased by 9% in fiscal year 2021-22 compared to the previous year, despite the volatility of the company's business costs.

In FY22, the company's annual EPS stood at Tk5.23, which was Tk4.78 in the previous fiscal.

However, ACI's standalone EPS fell slightly by 2% to Tk30.83 in FY22, from Tk31.52 in FY21.

It recommended 50% cash and 5% stock dividends for FY22, which were 65% cash and 15% stock in the previous year.

The annual general meeting will be held on 26 December on a digital platform. Record date will be 17 November.

ACI Limited suffered losses in FY19 and FY20 because of high financing costs. Later, a drop in interest expenses helped the company make profits in FY21.

The last closing price of each ACI share was Tk273.20 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Wednesday.

ACI Formulations, another listed company of the group, has reported a 14% growth in its consolidated EPS to Tk5.14 in FY22, from Tk4.52 in FY21. Its net asset value per share stood at Tk63.69 on 30 June 2022.

ACI Formulations recommended a 25% cash dividend for FY22, which was 30% cash and 5% stock a year ago.

ACI Formulations stocks closed at Tk164.60 each on Wednesday at the DSE.