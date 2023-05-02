ACI profit drops 21% due to high production costs

ACI profit drops 21% due to high production costs

The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of ACI Limited decreased by 21% year on year in the third quarter of the fiscal year due to high production costs.

From January to March quarter, its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) was Tk0.33, which was Tk0.42 in the same period of the previous year.

From July to March period, its consolidated per share loss was Tk1.45, which was a profit of Tk5.67 from one year ago.

Its net asset value per share was Tk129.67 and its net operating cash flow per share was Tk72.25 negative.

The company said EPS has decreased due to an increase in costs because of currency devaluation, a hike in energy prices, high import prices, and increased financing costs, according to earnings disclosure.

Besides, net operating cash flow per share has decreased due to investment in working capital to facilitate business growth.

As of 31 March 2023, sponsors and directors hold 36.07%, institutions 41.27%, and general investors hold 22.66% shares of the company.

The share price of the company on the bourses was stuck on the floor till 10:22am Tuesday.

