ACI to invest Tk50cr in joint venture with Colgate

Stocks

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 02:17 pm

Related News

ACI to invest Tk50cr in joint venture with Colgate

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 02:17 pm
ACI to invest Tk50cr in joint venture with Colgate

Advance Chemical Industries (ACI) has decided to invest Tk50 crore over a period of the next three years in a joint venture company with Colgate-Palmolive (Asia) Pte.

As per the decision, ACI's board has approved the signing a joint venture agreement and to establish joint venture company with Colgate-Palmolive.

According to a regulatory disclosure, the proposed name of the joint venture company is Colgate-Palmolive ACI Bangladesh Pvt. Limited.

ACI will hold 24% of the proposed company, and against the stake it will invest Tk50 crore.

On Thursday, the information was published on the stock exchanges website, where ACI said, "The agreement with Colgate is subject to the usual condition precedents and other regulatory formalities."

Colgate-Palmolive (Asia) Pte, incorporated in Singapore and a part of Colgate Palmolive, is engaged in oral and personal care.

Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI), a legacy of British Imperial Chemical, has emerged as one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh under local ownership and management.

It operates across the country through its four diversified strategic business units such as ACI Pharmaceuticals, ACI Consumer Brands, ACI Agribusinesses and ACI Retail Chain.

In 2021-22 fiscal, ACI's consolidated profit increased to Tk89.30 crore, and it paid 50% cash and 5% stock dividend to its shareholders.

On Thursday, its shares were stuck on the floor price at Tk260.20 each.

Top News

Colgate / ACI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

4h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

4h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

1d | Health

More Videos from TBS

Bangla alphabets are taking places in ornaments

Bangla alphabets are taking places in ornaments

1h | TBS Stories
Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

19h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

22h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner