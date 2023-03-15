ACI Foundation to buy 1.35 lakh shares of ACI Limited

ACI Foundation, owned by one of the sponsor directors of ACI Limited, has declared to buy ACI's 1.35 lakh shares through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) within the next 30 working days.

According to the announcement filed at the DSE, the sponsor director will buy some 1.04 lakh shares of ACI Limited from the block market and the rest from the public domain.

Currently, at the DSE, ACI shares have been trading at the floor price of Tk260.20 since September last year.

Earlier, ACI Group Chairman M Anis Ud Dowla had bought 4.50 lakh shares of the group in two phases through both block and public market exchange at the DSE.

By the end of February, sponsors and directors jointly hold 35.46% shares of the company, where public shareholders have 24.05% and institutional investors hold 40.49%.