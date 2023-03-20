ACI calls creditors' meeting to demerge plastic business

Stocks

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 02:06 pm

ACI calls creditors&#039; meeting to demerge plastic business

Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) Limited has called a creditors' meeting to approve the demerge of the plastic business from Premiaflex Plastics Limited and introduce ACI Premio Plastics Limited.

The operation of Premiaflex Plastics Limited will be merged with ACI.

ACI fixed the creditors' meeting on 13 April through a digital platform as per the direction of the High Court.

After the demerger, ACI Premio Plastics will create a brand for the consumer and Premiaflex Plastics will engage as a backward linkage operation. 

ACI

