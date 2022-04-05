Achia Sea Foods gets BSEC nod to raise Tk15cr

The company will use the fund for machinery installation, loan repayment, and issue management

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) recently approved Achia Sea Foods Limited to raise Tk15 crore from the SME platform of the Dhaka bourse through a qualified investor offer (QIO).

The company will issue 1.5 crore ordinary shares at Tk10 each. 

Achia Sea Foods is a 100% export-oriented seafood producer which was established in 1997.

The company will use its QIO fund for machinery installation, loan repayment, and issue management.

In fiscal 2020-21, the company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.88 and net asset value per share was Tk17.07.

The company will not be allowed to issue bonus shares for three years after its listing on the SME platform.

AAA Finance and Investment Limited is working as the issue manager for the company.

