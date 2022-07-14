Achia Sea Foods to debut on bourses Monday 

Stocks

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 08:26 pm

Related News

Achia Sea Foods to debut on bourses Monday 

The company completed its qualified investor offer (QIO) subscription from 19 June to 23 June this year

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 08:26 pm
Achia Sea Foods to debut on bourses Monday 

Achia Sea Foods Ltd, a 100% export-oriented seafood producer, will commence trading of its shares on the stock exchanges from 18 July under the 'N' category. 

On Wednesday, the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) credited primary shares of the company to the beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of its investors.

The company completed its qualified investor offer (QIO) subscription from 19 June to 23 June this year.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed the company to raise Tk15 crore with a QIO on the SME platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The company will issue 1.5 crore ordinary shares at Tk10 each and use the funds for installation of machinery, loan repayment, and issue management.

It will not be allowed to issue bonus shares for three years from its listing on the SME platform.

AAA Finance and Investment Limited is the issue manager for the company.

In fiscal 2020-21, the company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.88 and net asset value per share at Tk17.07.

During the year, its revenue stood at Tk137.73 crore, which was Tk44.02 crore the previous year.

In FY21, the company's net profit was Tk4.20 crore, which was Tk1.48 crore the previous year.

Earlier, Achia Sea Foods had applied to the BSEC for an initial public offering (IPO) but could not secure approval because it failed to comply with public issue rules.

The frozen foods industry in Bangladesh is a key component of the country's economy. Bangladesh earns a significant amount of foreign currency from exporting frozen foods to European and American markets.

Public sector corporations and private organisations have set up about 145 export-oriented fish processing plants in different places across the country.

Top News

Achia Sea Foods

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Bloomberg

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

12h | Panorama
My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1d | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

US planned coups in several countries

US planned coups in several countries

43m | Videos
Aryan Khan getting his passport back

Aryan Khan getting his passport back

3h | Videos
Russia responsible for Sri Lanka crisis: Zelensky

Russia responsible for Sri Lanka crisis: Zelensky

3h | Videos
America trying to create unrest in different countries in name of democracy, human rights

America trying to create unrest in different countries in name of democracy, human rights

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155