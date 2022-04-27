AB Bank posts 82% profit growth in 2021

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 08:20 pm
AB Bank Limited — a private sector lender — posted an 82% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit in 2021.

According to its annual disclosure, the bank's consolidated profit increased to Tk71.68 crore, from Tk39.43 crore in 2020.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk0.86 and net asset value per share at Tk30.59.

During the January-March quarter of 2022, its consolidated profit grew 19% to Tk15.16 crore, which was Tk12.74 crore in the same time as the previous year.

The bank has recommended 2% cash and 3% stock dividends for its shareholders.

The annual general meeting will be held on 6 July, and the record date has been fixed for 24 May.

