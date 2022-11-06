Aamra Technologies profit grows 29% in FY22

Stocks

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 10:43 pm

Aamra Technologies profit grows 29% in FY22

The company has recommended a 6% cash and a 6% stock dividend for the shareholders for 2021-22

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 10:43 pm
Aamra Technologies profit grows 29% in FY22

Comprehensive IT solutions and services provider Aamra Technologies has reported a 29% year-on-year growth in profit in fiscal 2021-22 as its revenue grew by 34% over the same period.

Owing to the increase in profit, the company has recommended a 6% cash, and a 6% stock dividend for the shareholders for fiscal 2021-22, according to the financial reports of the company.

The company had paid a 5% cash, and a 5% stock dividend for fiscal 2020-21 to its shareholders.

Aamra Technologies said the stock dividend declared to utilise the retained amount as capital for modernisation or coping up the infrastructure in line with the technological advancement under BMRE which stands for balancing, modernisation, rehabilitation and expansion.

According to its financials, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk1.78 which was Tk1.38 in the previous fiscal year.

Compared to the previous year, the total revenue for fiscal 2021-22 increased by 34%, however, operating and financial costs changed slightly, resulting in a considerable rise in EPS.

The net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) increased to Tk2.56, an increase from Tk2 in fiscal 2020-21 owing to cash collection increased over the previous fiscal year.

The annual general meeting will be held on 29 December through a digital platform. To identify shareholders of the company, 24 November has been fixed as the record date.

Aamra Technologies Limited got listed on the capital market in 2012.

On Monday, its shares price closed at Tk54.60 each, a Tk1.3 or 2.44% increase from the previous trading session.

