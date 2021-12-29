Aamra Technologies now approves 5% cash, 5% stock dividends

Stocks

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 09:51 pm

Aamra Technologies now approves 5% cash, 5% stock dividends

Instead of a 10% stock dividend, the company and its shareholders reached the decision in its AGM held on 28 December

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 09:51 pm
Aamra Technologies now approves 5% cash, 5% stock dividends

Aamra Technologies, a provider of comprehensive IT solutions and services in the country, has changed its dividend pay-out model for FY21 by declaring 5% cash and 5% stock dividends. 

Instead of a 10% stock dividend, the company and its shareholders reached the decision in its annual general meeting held on 28 December.

In October 2021, the company's board approved only a 10% stock dividend for its shareholders for FY21, which was subject to approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

In the fiscal 2019-20, the company, listed on stock exchanges in 2012, had paid a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders.

Recently, the BSEC in a circular said if any company declares a stock dividend, it needs to get approval from the securities regulator.

When it declared a stock dividend, the company said the board considered retaining the stock dividend amount as capital for utilising the amount in modernisation or infrastructure in line with technological advancement (under BMRE).

According to its annual declaration, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.45, a slight decline from Tk1.46 in the previous fiscal year.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the company's EPS increased by 36% to Tk0.53 from Tk0.39 over the same time of the previous fiscal year.

Top News

Aamra Technologies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

7h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

10h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

12h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

6h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

6h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

1d | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec