9 capital market intermediaries win Golden Jubilee Award 2022

Nine capital market intermediaries, under three categories, were awarded the Independence Golden Jubilee Award 2022 by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

EBL Securities won the first prize in the broker-dealer category, while Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities and Islami Bank Securities jointly won the second prize and Sheltech Brokerage shared the third prize with Eminent Securities.

Green Delta Capital Management won the first prize in the merchant banking category, while AAA Finance and Investment won the second prize.

Capitec Asset Management won the first prize in asset management category while LankaBangla Asset Management won the second prize.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the award-giving ceremony held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Agargaon, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary at the Financial Institutions Division, and Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of BSEC, were present among others on the occasion.

The firms were selected based on their activities in the capital market, BSEC said in a statement.

Also, the Integrity Award 2022-23 for BSEC officials were given in the ceremony and the winners were BSEC Executive Director ATM Tariquzzaman, Personal Officer Biplab Kumar and Office Assistant Sabuz Mia.