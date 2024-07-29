85% stocks plunge on Monday

The Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) benchmark index DSEX plunged 53 points to close at 5,330 on Monday (29 July).

During the session, only 27 scrips advanced, while 332 declined and 33 remained unchanged, meaning that 85% of the stocks declined.

The turnover value at the DSE fell by 8% to Tk450 crore.

IT firm Agni System was the top traded stock with a turnover value of Tk27 crore, followed by Orion Infusion, NRB Bank and Square Pharma.

Techno Drugs topped on the gainers table as its share price jumped by 9.89% to reach Tk51.1, followed by Libra Infusion and United Finance.

Energypac Power was worse on the day, followed by Phoenix Finance, HR Textile and Rangpur Foundry.