8 companies replaced in CSE30 index

Stocks

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 09:24 pm

Related News

8 companies replaced in CSE30 index

CSE30 companies make 20.53 % of the total market capitalisation of the Chittagong Stock Exchange

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 09:24 pm
8 companies replaced in CSE30 index

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) has replaced eight companies of its blue-chip CSE30 index and the semiannual change would be effective from 15 January.

According to a CSE statement, Bank Asia, Baraka Patenga Power, Confidence Cement, Green Delta Insurance Company, Linde Bangladesh, Power Grid Company, Premier Cement Mills, and Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company have been excluded from the index of the most selective companies.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Beximco Ltd, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation, Mercantile Bank, NCC Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank and Square Textiles have been included in the CSE30 list.

BSRM Ltd, BSRM Steels, Dhaka Bank, Doreen Power, Eastern Bank, Eastern Housing, IDLC Finance, Jamuna Bank, Jamuna Oil Company, Matin Spinning Mills, Meghna Petroleum, MJL Bangladesh, Olympic Industries, Padma Oil Company, Prime Bank, Pubali Bank, Square Pharmaceuticals, Summit Power, Acme Laboratories, The City Bank, Premier Bank, and Uttara Bank are the firms that held their seats in the port-city bourse's blue-chip club.

CSE30 companies make 20.53 % of the total market capitalisation of the CSE, which is 31.94% based on the free-float market capitalisation.

Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

9h | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

10h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

42m | TBS SPORTS
Hindi films coming in 2023

Hindi films coming in 2023

1h | TBS Entertainment
Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

2h | TBS World
Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037