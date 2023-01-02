8 companies replaced in CSE30 index

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) has replaced eight companies of its blue-chip CSE30 index and the semiannual change would be effective from 15 January.

According to a CSE statement, Bank Asia, Baraka Patenga Power, Confidence Cement, Green Delta Insurance Company, Linde Bangladesh, Power Grid Company, Premier Cement Mills, and Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company have been excluded from the index of the most selective companies.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Beximco Ltd, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation, Mercantile Bank, NCC Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank and Square Textiles have been included in the CSE30 list.

BSRM Ltd, BSRM Steels, Dhaka Bank, Doreen Power, Eastern Bank, Eastern Housing, IDLC Finance, Jamuna Bank, Jamuna Oil Company, Matin Spinning Mills, Meghna Petroleum, MJL Bangladesh, Olympic Industries, Padma Oil Company, Prime Bank, Pubali Bank, Square Pharmaceuticals, Summit Power, Acme Laboratories, The City Bank, Premier Bank, and Uttara Bank are the firms that held their seats in the port-city bourse's blue-chip club.

CSE30 companies make 20.53 % of the total market capitalisation of the CSE, which is 31.94% based on the free-float market capitalisation.