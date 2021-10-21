8 companies declare dividends for 2021

Eight listed companies have declared dividends for their shareholders for the year ended on 30 June 2021.

The companies are Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Beximco limited, Square Pharmaceuticals, Squire Textile, National Polymer, Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd, Bangladesh Building Systems, and BBS Cables Ltd.

The dividends were declared at the companies' board meeting held on Thursday.

Beximco declares a 35% cash dividend

Beximco Pharmaceuticals has recommended a 35% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021. During the period, the consolidated net profit of the company was Tk516.57 crore, which was Tk354.45 crore in the previous year.

Its consolidated earnings per share were Tk11.49 and net asset value was Tk83.01.

The company has scheduled an Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 23 December 2021. The record date for the AGM will be 22 November.

Shinepukur Ceramics to give 2.5% cash dividend

Shinepukur Ceramics has recommended a 2.5% cash dividend for its shareholders for the year 2021 when its net profit was Tk4.64 crore. In the previous year, the net profit was Tk3.16 crore. Its earnings per share were Tk0.32 and net asset value was Tk30.63.

Beximco limited states 35% cash dividend

For the year 2021, Beximco Limited has recommended a 35% cash dividend for its shareholders. The net profit of the company rose to Tk660.06 crore during the period from Tk44.62 crore in the previous year. Its earnings per share and net asset were Tk7.53 and Tk78.28 respectively.

Square Pharmaceuticals recommends 60% cash dividend

Square Pharmaceuticals has recommended a 60% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021. Its consolidated earnings per share were Tk17.99 and net asset value was Tk102.54 at that time.

The company has fixed an Annual General Meeting on 15 December 2021. The record date for the meeting will be 22 November.

Squire Textile announces 20% cash dividend

Square Pharmaceuticals has recommended a 20% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021. During the period, its consolidated earnings per share were Tk3.41 and its net asset value was Tk38.69.

National Polymer suggests 10% cash dividend

Having earnings per share of Tk2.82 and net asset value of Tk30.49 in the year 2021, National Polymer has recommended a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders.

The company has fixed an annual general meeting on 22 December 2021 whose record date will be 14 November.

BBS Cables Limited affirm 10% cash, 5% stock dividend

BBS Cables Ltd has affirmed a 10% cash and a 5% stock dividend for its shareholders for 2021. During the period, the net profit of the company dropped to Tk93.03 crore from Tk116.26 crore in the previous year.

Its earnings per share were Tk4.84 and its net asset value was Tk33.50.

The company has fixed an annual general meeting on 20 December 2021 and the record date will be 14 November.

Bangladesh Building Systems asserts 2% cash dividend

Bangladesh Building Systems Ltd has recommended a 2% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021. During the period, its loss per share was Tk0.22 and net asset value was Tk14.26.