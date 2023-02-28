78 stocks find buyers in two days as market starts to recover

Stocks

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
28 February, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 10:37 pm

Related News

78 stocks find buyers in two days as market starts to recover

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
28 February, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 10:37 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

A total of 78 stocks have returned to spontaneous trading at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) over the last two sessions as the regulator's assurance of not withdrawing the floor price and the maximum 1% fall limit in a day immediately helped increase some buying appetite.

Following the turnaround from a four-week losing streak on Monday, the DSEX, the broad-based index of the DSE, further advanced 0.29% to close at 6,216.95 points on Tuesday. 

And the DSE turnover surpassed Tk400 crore for the first time since 15 February. 

Amid a panic that the securities regulator might withdraw the floor price, the highest ever number of 337 of the 399 DSE scrips got stuck at the lowest price limit on Sunday as no buyer was interested in bidding for those stocks.

But on the very next day, the DSE had buyers for 86 scrips, up from 62 at the pessimistic close on Sunday. 

A group of retail investors and also representatives of the top-tier market intermediaries met with Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam in the last two days to discuss the market situation. 

The BSEC chairman assured them of no immediate withdrawal of the floor as that might trigger some forced selloff from the leveraged investment accounts.  

On 22 December last year, the commission withdrew the floor from 168 scrips and imposed another fall restriction measure – a maximum of 1% fall a day. 

It backfired as most of the stocks kept falling, and became illiquid because they had no buyer within the extremely narrow range as the investors barely had chances to sell them even after two months. 

One of the 168 scrips – a closed-end mutual fund – was delisted recently. 

However, in the last two days, out of the 167 scrips under 1% bottom restriction, the number of the scrips having active bidders increased to their highest ever number of 80 during the closing bell on Tuesday, which went down to 15 on Sunday. 

Unlike the recent down days, winners significantly outnumbered the losers on Tuesday as 106 scrips advanced and 56 declined.

The market regulator imposed the floor price at the end of July 2022 to stop stock prices from falling in line with the macroeconomic problems and deteriorating corporate earnings.

The floor price controversy got louder in February when the market started speculating on a faster retreat from the restriction following the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) announcement on 6 February to treat the Bangladesh equity market as a special case due to the poor liquidity brought by the restrictive measures.

MSCI's potential exclusion of Bangladeshi equities from its frontier market index might result in further foreign selloffs in the Dhaka bourse, which investors fear.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh General Insurance, Emerald Oil, City General Insurance, Pragati Life Insurance, Metro Spinning, Pragati Insurance, Rupali Life, ADN Telecom, and Meghna Life Insurance were the top gainers.

The insurance sector, after the recent correction, attracted buyers as soon as the insurance regulator said on Monday that both the life and general insurance sectors secured income growth in the tough year of 2022.
 

Top News

Stock Market / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

15h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble

12h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

14h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

3h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

5h | TBS Entertainment
Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

6h | TBS SPORTS
A spread of books on the van

A spread of books on the van

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion