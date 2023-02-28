78 stocks find buyers in two days as market starts to recover

Infographic: TBS

A total of 78 stocks have returned to spontaneous trading at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) over the last two sessions as the regulator's assurance of not withdrawing the floor price and the maximum 1% fall limit in a day immediately helped increase some buying appetite.

Following the turnaround from a four-week losing streak on Monday, the DSEX, the broad-based index of the DSE, further advanced 0.29% to close at 6,216.95 points on Tuesday.

And the DSE turnover surpassed Tk400 crore for the first time since 15 February.

Amid a panic that the securities regulator might withdraw the floor price, the highest ever number of 337 of the 399 DSE scrips got stuck at the lowest price limit on Sunday as no buyer was interested in bidding for those stocks.

But on the very next day, the DSE had buyers for 86 scrips, up from 62 at the pessimistic close on Sunday.

A group of retail investors and also representatives of the top-tier market intermediaries met with Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam in the last two days to discuss the market situation.

The BSEC chairman assured them of no immediate withdrawal of the floor as that might trigger some forced selloff from the leveraged investment accounts.

On 22 December last year, the commission withdrew the floor from 168 scrips and imposed another fall restriction measure – a maximum of 1% fall a day.

It backfired as most of the stocks kept falling, and became illiquid because they had no buyer within the extremely narrow range as the investors barely had chances to sell them even after two months.

One of the 168 scrips – a closed-end mutual fund – was delisted recently.

However, in the last two days, out of the 167 scrips under 1% bottom restriction, the number of the scrips having active bidders increased to their highest ever number of 80 during the closing bell on Tuesday, which went down to 15 on Sunday.

Unlike the recent down days, winners significantly outnumbered the losers on Tuesday as 106 scrips advanced and 56 declined.

The market regulator imposed the floor price at the end of July 2022 to stop stock prices from falling in line with the macroeconomic problems and deteriorating corporate earnings.

The floor price controversy got louder in February when the market started speculating on a faster retreat from the restriction following the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) announcement on 6 February to treat the Bangladesh equity market as a special case due to the poor liquidity brought by the restrictive measures.

MSCI's potential exclusion of Bangladeshi equities from its frontier market index might result in further foreign selloffs in the Dhaka bourse, which investors fear.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh General Insurance, Emerald Oil, City General Insurance, Pragati Life Insurance, Metro Spinning, Pragati Insurance, Rupali Life, ADN Telecom, and Meghna Life Insurance were the top gainers.

The insurance sector, after the recent correction, attracted buyers as soon as the insurance regulator said on Monday that both the life and general insurance sectors secured income growth in the tough year of 2022.

