61 audit firms listed for DSE member broker houses 

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has finalised a list of 61 firms for auditing financial statements of brokerage houses which are members of the country's premier bourse.

It will not accept financial statements audited by any other organisations, said sources familiar with the development.

Market insiders said the brokerage firms will now become more transparent and disciplined regarding their financial statements.

The 61 auditors include A Hogue & Co, A Matin & Co, A Qasem & Co, A Wahab & Co, ACNABIN & Co, Ahmed Zaker & Co, Ahsan Kamal Sadeq & Co, Ahsan Manzur & Co, Anil Salam Idris & Co, Anisur Rahman & Co, ARTISAN & Co, Ashraf Uddin & Co, Atik Khaled Chowdhury & Co, Aziz Halim Khair Choudhury & Co, Basu Banerjee Nath & Co, Chowdhury Bhattacharjee & Co, Das Chowdhury Dutta & Co, FAMES & R, G Kibria & Co, Hague Shah Alam Mansur & Co, Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co, Hogue Bhattacharjee Das & Co, Howladar Yunus & Co, Huda Hossain & Co, Hussain Farhad & Co, Islam Aftab Kamrul & Co, Islam Quazi Shafique & Co, KM Alam & Co, KM Hasan & Co, Kazi Zahir Khan & Co, Khan Wahab Shafique Rahman & Co.

Besides, MA Fazal & Co, MI Chowdhury & Co, MZ Islam & Co, MJ Abedin & Co, MM Rahman & Co, MABS & 1 Partners, Mahfel Huq & Co, Mak & Co, Malek Siddiqui Wali, Masih Muhith Haque & Co, Mohammad Ata Karim & Co, Mollah Quader Yusuf & Co, Muhammad Shaheedullah & Co, Nurul Faruk Hasan, OCTOKHAN & Co, Pinaki & Company, Rahman Mostafa Alam & Co, Rahman Mustafiz Haq & Co, Rahman Rahman Huq, SR Islam & Co, SF Ahmed & Co, SK Barua & Co, Shafiq Basak & Co, Shafiq Mizan Rahman & Augustine, Shaha & Co, Shiraz Khan Basak & Co, Snehasish Mahmud & Co, Syful Sharnsul Alam & Co, Toha Khan Zaman & Co and Zoha Zaman Kabir Rashid & Co are the audit firms to be included on the list.

As per law, every brokerage firm will get its annual financial statements audited by an auditor of Chartered Accountants duly appointed from the panel of auditors as declared by the exchange from time to time.

After that, the firm will submit the audited annual financial statements along with the auditor's report to the exchange concerned and the commission within four months of the end of the financial year concerned.

Normally, a brokerage firm appoints an auditor to audit its financial statement and submit it to the stock exchange. Then the stock exchange combines and submits the report to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.