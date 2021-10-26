6 companies declare dividends for 2021 

Six listed companies – National Tea Company Limited, Acme Laboratories Ltd, ADN Telecom Limited, The Peninsula Chittagong Limited, KDS Accessories, Unique Hotel and Resorts Ltd – have declared dividends for their shareholders for the year ended on 30 June 2021.

The dividends were declared at the board meeting of the companies this week.

National Tea declares a 10% cash dividend

National Tea Company has recommended a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021. During the period, the net loss of the company was Tk20.91 crore, which was Tk36.77 crore in the previous year. Its loss per share was Tk31.68 and net asset value was Tk84.27.

The company has planned an annual general meeting (AGM) on 27 December 2021. The record date for the AGM will be 23 November.

Acme Laboratories announces a 25% cash dividend

Acme Laboratories has recommended a 25% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021. During the period, the net profit of the company was Tk156.92 crore, which was Tk145.05 crore in the previous year. Besides, its earnings per share were Tk7.42 and net asset value was Tk95.04.

The company has scheduled an AGM on 26 December 2021 and the record date for the AGM will be 18 November.

ADN Telecom states a 10% cash dividend

ADN Telecom has recommended a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021 when its net profit was Tk16.62 crore, which was Tk16.16 crore in the previous year. Its earnings per share were Tk2.57 and net asset value was Tk25.97.

The company has scheduled an AGM on 14 December 2021 whose record date has been fixed on 17 November.

Peninsula Chittagong to give a 10% cash dividend

The Peninsula Chittagong Limited has recommended a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021. During the period, the net profit of the company increased to Tk4.87 crore from Tk0.59 crore in the previous year. Its earnings per share were Tk0.41 and net asset value was Tk30.28.

The company has scheduled an AGM for 13 December 2021. The record date for the AGM is 15 November.

KDS Accessories declares a 15% cash dividend

KDS Accessories has suggested a 15% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021. During the period, the net profit of the company went up to Tk15.69 crore from Tk14.47 crore in the previous year. Its earnings per share were Tk2.20 and net asset value was Tk24.75.

The company has scheduled an AGM for 9 December 2021. The record date for the AGM will be 21 November.

Unique Hotel announces a 10% cash dividend

Unique Hotel & Resorts has recommended a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021.

During the period, its consolidated loss per share was Tk0.33 and its net asset value was Tk88.03 while its solo earnings per share were Tk1.41 and net asset value was Tk81.43.

The company has scheduled an AGM for 27 December 2021. The record date for the AGM is 18 November.