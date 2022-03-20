51 shares allotted in JMI IPO

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 08:45 pm

The allotment was given against a subscription fee worth Tk10,000

General investors have received 51 shares each of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited, one of the leading medical equipment manufacturers in the country.

The allotment was given against a subscription fee worth Tk10,000.

A press release issued by the company said 51 shares were allocated on a "pro-rata" or "in proportion" basis while 58 shares were allocated for non-resident Bangladeshi investors at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) headquarters at the capital's Nikunja.

DSE Managing Director and CEO Tarique Amin Bhuiyan and JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited Chairman Md Abdur Razzaq were present on the occasion.

Against JMI IPO worth Tk75 crore, applications worth over Tk649 crore were submitted, which is 8.65 times higher than the investment required.

Abdur Razzaq said there are wide scopes of working on medical equipment in Bangladesh. JMI has been working for more than two decades. None of its industries was closed for a single day during the Covid-19 epidemic. As the sole local company, JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd has provided syringes in the ongoing mass inoculation programme.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission permitted the company to raise Tk75 crore through IPO by book building method.

In the bidding, the cut-off price was fixed at Tk25, which was later fixed at Tk20 after discount.

Comments

