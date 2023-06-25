5 listed cos degraded to Z category over non-compliance

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 02:23 pm

5 listed cos degraded to Z category over non-compliance

Five listed companies on the stock exchanges are downgraded to Z category over non-compliance of the securities rules. 

Of them, four companies were in A category and one was in B category. 

The downgraded companies are: RSRM Steel, Shurid Industries, Apollo Ispat, Northern Jute and Nurani Dyeing. 

The companies are downgraded and stock-brokers have been directed to abstain from providing margin loan facility, says on the stock exchanges website on Sunday.

A-Category Companies: Companies which are regular in holding the Annual General Meetings and have declared dividends at the rate of 10 percent or more in a year.

B-Category Companies: Companies which are regular in holding the Annual General Meetings but have failed to declare dividend at least at the rate of 10% in a year.

N-Category Companies: Newly listed companies except green-field companies which shall be transferred to other categories in accordance with their first dividend declaration and respective compliance after listing of their shares.

Z-Category Companies: Companies which have failed to hold the Annual General Meeting when due or have failed to declare any dividend based on annual performance or which are not in operation continuously for more than six months or whose accumulated loss after adjustment of revenue reserve, if any, exceeds its paid up capital.

