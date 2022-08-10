5 firms asked to explain failure to file dividend compliance report

Stocks

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 10:31 pm

Related News

5 firms asked to explain failure to file dividend compliance report

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 10:31 pm
5 firms asked to explain failure to file dividend compliance report

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has asked five listed companies to explain their failure to submit their cash dividend disbursement reports to the country's premier bourse by the stipulated time.

An official at the DSE said if the companies – National Tea Company Limited, Sonali Aansh Industries Limited, Western Marine Shipyard Limited, Bangladesh Autocars Limited, and Bangas Limited – have not yet disbursed dividends it will be a punishable offence.

According to the DSE, for fiscal 2020-21 shareholders, National Tea declared a 10% cash dividend, Sonali Aansh Industries 10%, Western Marine Shipyard 1%, BD Autocars 4%, and Bangas 4%.

The premier bourse recently queried the companies regarding their payout of the declared cash dividends, said a source at the DSE.

Company officials say they have already disbursed their declared cash dividends within the stipulated time and sent the compliance reports to the authorities concerned. They were caught off guard by the letters from the DSE.

BD Autocars Company Secretary Md Shariful Islam told The Business Standard (TBS), "We paid the declared cash dividends to our shareholders in time and also submitted the compliance report. We have no idea about why the DSE query."

However, a senior officer at Sonali Aansh Industries said on condition of anonymity that the company submitted the report following a previous form of the securities regulator. But the regulator changed the form in 2021 and the DSE asked the company to submit the report on the updated form.

He said, the latest system requires a lot of inputs and the company will need more time to do that.

According to the BSEC directive issued on 14 January 2021, listed companies shall pay off cash dividends within 10 days of the declaration by their boards.

It said listed companies shall submit a compliance report to the securities regulator and the stock exchanges in a specified format within seven days of completing dividend distributions.

Top News

stocks / DSEX / firms

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

2d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

7m | Videos
Will Tata turn around the Indian car market?

Will Tata turn around the Indian car market?

7m | Videos
Those who remain in morgue for years after death

Those who remain in morgue for years after death

2h | Videos
Is Donald Trump getting caught in tax evasion case?

Is Donald Trump getting caught in tax evasion case?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import