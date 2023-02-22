48 scrips manage to stay afloat on Wednesday

Amid the bearish trading, 48 scrips managed to stay afloat in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today, while over a hundred shares declined as of 12.45pm.

No scrip could gain up to the maximum allowable limit due to the shaky confidence of investors on Wednesday (22 February).

Libra Infusion shares gained by 5.7% to Tk714 apiece, followed by another low-cap scrip Gemini Sea Food which gained 4.76% from the previous close.

Pragati Life Insurance which has been in sharp correction after a big rally gained 4.47% and traded at Tk112 at 12.45pm.

Shinepukur Ceramic, Intraco Refueling, Eastern Housing, Islami Insurance, Popular Life, Orion Infusion and Rupali Life were the other stocks to be in the top ten gainers at the DSE.

To be in the tenth spot Rupali Life needed only 2.4% gains on Wednesday.

In line with the recovery efforts before the previous close, stocks inched up in early trading on Wednesday.

However, amid the bearish mood sellers kept coming up and pushing stock prices and indices down from time to time while bargain hunters' efforts to bag some oversold shares helped offset the selling pressure.

The volatility did not let DSEX, the broad-based index of DSE, fully recover what it lost on Monday (20 February).

Starting the session from 6,218 the major equity index hit 6,229 at 11.45am and sellers again dragged it down to 6,223 by 12.30pm.

As a large number of investors preferred to remain on the sidelines amid the adverse market movement trading turnover in the first two and a half hours stood at Tk140 crore in the DSE, which was Tk326 crore on Monday.