4 stocks go without any sellers on Wednesday

Total four stocks, hitting their maximum allowable price for the day, did not have any sellers asking for any price on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today (Wednesday, 3 May).

The bourse, according to its circuit breaker rules, does not allow any stock to rise or fall by more than 10% a day, while for large ticket scrips, the range goes narrower for the sake of market stability.

As of 1:50pm this noon, loss-making Khan Brother PP Woven Bag was at the top of the day's gainers list as its shares soared by 10% to Tk12.1.

Meanwhile, Midland Bank shares hit Tk13.6 apiece which was 9.67% higher from the previous close.

Besides, BD Welding Electrodes, a company struggling for long to come back in operations, saw its shares surging by 9.65% to Tk28.4 today.

Also, Heidelberg Cement shares hit the top circuit.

A share hitting the top circuit means, no one puts any sell order even at the highest allowable price for the day and buyers have to either bid and sit idle at the top circuit or wait for the next day when the circuit breaker automatically goes up.

Pragati Life Insurance shares also hit the top circuit, although they did find some sellers during the last hour of trading.