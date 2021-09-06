3i Securities Limited of JMI Group receives DSE’s Trek

Stocks

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 03:59 pm

From now on, JMI Group's subsidiary 3I Securities Limited will be able to trade shares in the country's capital market. 

A Trek (Trading Right Entitlement Certificate) has been handed over to 3i Securities Limited by Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Saturday to trade as a new brokerage house.

Prof Mr Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) handed over the certificate to Abdur Razzak, chairman of 3i Securities Limited and founder managing director of JMI Group.

The new trek handover ceremony was presided over by DSE Chairman Md Yunusur Rahman. At this time Salma Nasreen, director of DSE, DSE Managing Director Tariq Amin Bhuiyan and DSE Brokers Sharif Anwar Hossain, president of Association of Bangladesh (DBA) were also present.

JMI is one of the top pharmaceutical and medical equipment industries in the country Group. JMI has been doing business with a good reputation in the country for almost 22 years.

3i Securities Chairman Abdur Razzak said, "We humbly thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for allowing me to do business. We have been involved with the capital market for the last two decades. 

"One of our institutions is listed on the capital market, another awaits approval. We have a reputation for maintaining transparency in business management. As a new securities house, we would try our level best to engage investors to the capital market. "
 

