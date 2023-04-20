36 Trust Islami Life’s IPO shares allotted to each general investor

Stocks

TBS Report 
20 April, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 08:08 pm

Related News

36 Trust Islami Life’s IPO shares allotted to each general investor

TBS Report 
20 April, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 08:08 pm
36 Trust Islami Life’s IPO shares allotted to each general investor

The general investors each have received 36 initial public offering (IPO) shares of Trust Islami Life Insurance Ltd. 

The shares were allotted at a subscription fee of Tk10,000. 

And, non-resident Bangladeshi (NRB) investors have each received 72 shares of the company. 

The life-insurer had completed its IPO subscription between 3 April and 9 April. 

Earlier, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed the company to raise Tk16 crore from the stock market by issuing 1.6 crore shares at a face value of Tk10 each. 

But the applications from general investors for the company's IPO shares stood at Tk305 crore, which is 19.06 times of what BSEC allowed the company to raise. 

Trust Islami Life said it will invest its IPO fund in government securities, fixed deposit receipts (FDRs), and the secondary market. 

According to the audited financial report for the period ending on 30 June 2022, the company's total surplus stood at Tk73.20 lakh. Net asset value per share stood at Tk10.3. 

The company's authorised capital is Tk100 crore, and paid-up Tk24 crore, investment Tk15.68 crore, net premium Tk17.37 crore, total assets Tk45.67 crore, and total liabilities Tk7.96 crore.

BMSL Investment Limited is working as the issue manager of the company for its IPO process.

As per BSEC conditions, the life insurer will not be able to declare, approve, or disburse any dividend before listing in the capital market.

Trust Islami Life Insurance Limited was established in February 2014. It is engaged in life, group, and micro insurance businesses.

There are 78 companies in the insurance sector of Bangladesh. Of them, 32 are life insurance and 46 are non-life insurance companies. Fifty-six of the insurance companies are listed on the stock exchanges. 

Experts have been saying for a long time that Bangladesh is one of the most untapped insurance markets in terms of penetration rate. Awareness and a strong culture of insurance service behind economic activities can help the industry thrive.
 

Top News

Trust Islami Life Insurance / share market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

11h | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Recognising women's unpaid work in GDP is not just about statistics: Farah Kabir 

8h | Panorama
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

4h | TBS Stories
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

40m | TBS Stories
Photographer wants institutions to address AI usages

Photographer wants institutions to address AI usages

3h | TBS World
Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka