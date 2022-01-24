3 VIPB mutual funds declare dividends

Three open-ended mutual funds managed by VIPB Asset Management Company declared dividends for 2021.

VIPB Accelerated Income Unit Fund, VIPB Growth Fund and VIPB Balanced Fund declared 20.0%, 10.0% and 10.0% cash dividends respectively, reads a press statement.

Besides, the funds generated a total return of 18.2%, 21.0% and 20.7% respectively in 2021.

The dividend declarations came from the trustees of the funds this week.

Sandhani Life Insurance Company Limited is the trustee and Brac Bank Limited is the custodian of VIPB Growth Fund and VIPB Balanced Fund.

Besides, the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) is the trustee and custodian of the VIPB Accelerated Income Unit Fund.

One of the closed-end mutual funds named Southeast Bank First Mutual Fund, managed by VIPB, has been converted into an open-ended fund named VIPB SEBL 1st Unit Fund recently.

The other closed-end fund managed by VIPB, known as NLI First Mutual Fund, will complete its 10-year tenure next month.