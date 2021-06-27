3 listed firms declare dividends for 2020

Two listed insurance companies -Pioneer Insurance Company Ltd, Popular Life Insurance Co Ltd- and non-bank financial institution Phoenix Finance and Investments Ltd has declared dividends for their shareholders for the year ended on 31 December 2020.

The dividends were declared at the companies' board meeting held on last Thursday.

Pioneer Insurance has recommended a 30% dividend -20% cash and 10% stock- for its shareholders for 2020.

To secure approval of the declared dividends, an audited report, and other matters, the company will hold an annual general meeting (AGM) on 25 August 2021. The record date for the AGM will be 18 July.

According to Pioneer's 2020 financial report, the company's net profit for the year stood at Tk53.26 crore, an increase of Tk19.04 compared to the previous year.

During the period, its earnings per share stood at Tk7.61, which was Tk4.89 in the previous year.

In January to March period this year, its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk2.04, while as of 31 March this year, the net asset value per share of the company wasTk49.75.

Meanwhile, Popular Life Insurance has recommended a 40% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2020.

To secure approval of the declared dividend, an audited report, and other matters, the company will hold an AGM on 24 August 2021m with the record date for the AGM to be set on 26 July.

According to Popular Life's 2020 financial report, the company's EPS was Tk3.77 and net asset value per share stood at Tk108.90.

Besides, Phoenix Finance and Investments has recommended a 12% cash dividend -6% cash and 6% stock- for its shareholders for 2020.

To secure approval of the declared dividend, an audited report, and other matters, the company will hold an AGM on 30 September 2021. The record date for the AGM will be 29 July.

According to the financial report 2020, the net profit of the company was Tk20.14 crore.

During the period, its EPS was Tk1.36, which was Tk1.79 in the previous year.

In January to March period this year, its EPS was Tk0.45. As of 31 March, the net asset value per share of the company stood at Tk22.46.



