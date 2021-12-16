3-day insurance fair kicks off in Barishal 14 Jan

The Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority will organise a three-day insurance fair in the Barishal division, starting on 14 January 2022, in a move to raise awareness about the service among the general public.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will inaugurate the insurance fair via a virtual platform as the chief guest.

Sheikh Kabir Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Insurance Association, will be present as a special guest.

The Bangladesh Insurance Association, Bangladesh Insurance Forum, Bangladesh Insurance Academy, Insurance Surveyors Association, Insurance Training Institutes, and all the life and non-life insurance companies will attend the fair.

The companies will provide immediate necessary services to customers including the display of different types of insurance plans, where the customers will be able to know about the insurance benefits of different companies.

Earlier in 2016, an insurance fair was held for the first time in Dhaka and then in Sylhet, and Chattogram. Later in 2019, it was held in Khulna.

Since then, there has been no insurance fair due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, there are 79 insurance companies – 33 life and 46 non-life – in the insurance sector of Bangladesh. Of them, 52 are listed on the country's stock exchanges.