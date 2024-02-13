20 brokerage firms get DBA performance award 2023

Stocks

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 10:17 pm

Related News

20 brokerage firms get DBA performance award 2023

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 10:17 pm
20 brokerage firms get DBA performance award 2023

DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh (DBA), representing Trading Rights Entitlement Certificates (Trec) holders of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), awarded 20 brokerage firms for their outstanding performance in 2023.

The top brokers were selected for the award in terms of volume leaders at the DSE based on turnover only.

The awardees are- UCB Stock Brokerage, LankaBangla Securities, BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage, EBL Securities, Sheltech Brokerage, IDLC Securities, City Brokerage, Shanta Securities, Bank Asia Securities, ICB Securities, NRBC Bank Securities, MTB Securities, United Financial Trading Company, BD Sunlife Securities, Royal Capital, Prime Bank Securities, Capital Market Services Limited, United Securities, IIDFC Securities, and Bangladesh Finance Securities. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The DSE Brokers Association hosted a programme yesterday (Tuesday) at the DSE Tower Nikunja-2 to mark their membership in the Asia Securities Forum (ASF) and to honour the top brokerage firms.  As chief guest, Ahasanul Islam Titu, state minister of commerce, handed over the award to the brokers.

The association joined the Asia Securities Forum, an organisation composed of securities organisations in the Asia-Oceania region, last January.

DSE Chairman Professor Hafiz Md Hasan Babu was present as a special guest.

DBA President and also director of BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage Limited, Saiful Islam, chaired the programme.

Top News

Brokerage firms / DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh (DBA) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

12h | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

12h | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

1d | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's Future: the key in Army's Hands

Pakistan's Future: the key in Army's Hands

2h | Videos
Indonesia election: everything you need to know

Indonesia election: everything you need to know

3h | Videos
Jhenaidah has the possibility of selling flowers worth TK100 crore

Jhenaidah has the possibility of selling flowers worth TK100 crore

4h | Videos
Dhaka flower market is not crowded around February 14.

Dhaka flower market is not crowded around February 14.

5h | Videos