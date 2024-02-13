20 brokerage firms get DBA performance award 2023

DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh (DBA), representing Trading Rights Entitlement Certificates (Trec) holders of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), awarded 20 brokerage firms for their outstanding performance in 2023.

The top brokers were selected for the award in terms of volume leaders at the DSE based on turnover only.

The awardees are- UCB Stock Brokerage, LankaBangla Securities, BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage, EBL Securities, Sheltech Brokerage, IDLC Securities, City Brokerage, Shanta Securities, Bank Asia Securities, ICB Securities, NRBC Bank Securities, MTB Securities, United Financial Trading Company, BD Sunlife Securities, Royal Capital, Prime Bank Securities, Capital Market Services Limited, United Securities, IIDFC Securities, and Bangladesh Finance Securities.

The DSE Brokers Association hosted a programme yesterday (Tuesday) at the DSE Tower Nikunja-2 to mark their membership in the Asia Securities Forum (ASF) and to honour the top brokerage firms. As chief guest, Ahasanul Islam Titu, state minister of commerce, handed over the award to the brokers.

The association joined the Asia Securities Forum, an organisation composed of securities organisations in the Asia-Oceania region, last January.

DSE Chairman Professor Hafiz Md Hasan Babu was present as a special guest.

DBA President and also director of BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage Limited, Saiful Islam, chaired the programme.